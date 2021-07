(Bloomberg) -- Oil fell for a second day after a surprise jump in U.S. gasoline stockpiles tempered signs that the American market has returned to robust health. Futures in New York slid near $72 a barrel after falling 2.8% on Wednesday, the most since mid-May. American inventories of gasoline and distillates -- a category that includes diesel -- both rose last week. Demand for gasoline pulled back from record levels seen at the start of the month, but average levels of consumption are returning to normal.