Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Top commander in Afghanistan steps down marking symbolic end to U.S. mission

By July 12, 2021
Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe commander of the U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan, General Austin "Scott" Miller, stepped down from his position amid the continuing U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. NBC News’ Courtney Kube analyzes what this step means for the end of the two-decade conflict. July 12, 2021.

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

NBC News

NBC News

178K+
Followers
26K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Nato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
MilitaryDefense One

The US Military Should Return to Vietnam

Fifty years ago, the New York Times and Washington Post published the “Pentagon Papers.” These documents revealed grave doubts about the intentions and motivations for America’s engagement in Vietnam. Still today, for many Americans, the country of Vietnam is a painful reminder of the Vietnam War, and many remain skeptical as to the benefits of a strengthened Vietnamese-American relationship.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Taliban parade new weapons seized from Afghan military as U.S. withdraws

KABUL — The Taliban have showed off containers full of weapons and military hardware seized from the Afghan military as American forces withdraw from the country and the militants continue their march across the country. The weaponry includes 900 guns, 30 light tactical vehicles and 20 army pick-up trucks, according...
POTUSNew York Post

Graphic video shows Taliban executing unarmed Afghan special forces soldiers

Taliban fighters executed nearly two dozen unarmed members of the Afghan special forces, mowing down the soldiers in a town market after they surrendered when they ran out of ammunition, shocking new video shows. The video obtained by CNN shows the Afghan soldiers emerging from a building, after the Taliban...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Defense: Biden says US combat mission in Iraq wrapping by year's end | Civilian casualties in Afghanistan peak amid US exit | VA mandates COVID-19 vaccine for health workers

Happy Monday and welcome to Overnight Defense. I'm Rebecca Kheel, and here's your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. CLICK HERE to subscribe to the newsletter. THE TOPLINE: The U.S. combat mission in Iraq will formally conclude by the end of the...
POTUSWashington Post

U.S. prepared to continue airstrikes against Taliban, top commander says

KABUL — The United States has accelerated its air campaign against the Taliban in the closing weeks of its military mission in Afghanistan, and is prepared to continue if the militants stay on the offensive, the top commander of U.S. forces here said Sunday. U.S. forces bombarded Taliban positions in...
Militarysanantoniopost.com

US mission in Afghanistan failed: Russian Defense Minister

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], July 28 (ANI): Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday said the mission of the United States and NATO in Afghanistan has failed and the situation in Afghanistan is not in control of the Ashraf Ghani government. This remark comes amid stalled intra-Afghan negotiation and the Taliban's growing...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden announcement on ending U.S. combat mission in Iraq is a case of misdirection

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit to the White House on Monday produced what the Biden administration is marketing as a major announcement about the U.S. troop presence in Iraq: There won't be any U.S. combat troops in Iraq by the end of the year. The U.S. presence in the country will now focus on training, advising and enabling Iraqi security forces to conduct operations independently against the Islamic State militant group.
Aerospace & Defenseundark.org

Afghanistan’s Covid-19 Response Falters as U.S. Troops Withdraw

Last month, Ajmal Omari found himself stuck in a taxi, waiting at one of the many Taliban checkpoints that have proliferated across Afghanistan over the past year. Omari, a 34-year-old journalist, was traveling with his father, who was weak and breathless after having contracted Covid-19. The father and son live near a large private hospital in Baghlan Province in northern Afghanistan, but traffic was backed up as far as the eye could see. That traffic jam, it turns out, was by design. The Taliban had erected the checkpoint to hold travelers hostage while the Afghan Air Force conducted a military operation against the group. Omari, his father, and hundreds of others caught in the long snaking line of vehicles were being used as human shields.
MilitaryFOXBusiness

Two-star general warns US military: 'China is on the march'

Retired two-star Marine Corps Gen. Arnold Punaro argued that China’s growing military and America’s shrinking forces puts the U.S. at a "disadvantage" on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria." COCA-COLA, VISA REPS REFUSE TO CONDEMN CHINA'S TREATMENT OF UYGHUR PEOPLE, COTTON CALLS IT 'PATHETIC'. ARNOLD PUNARO: China is on the march....
Foreign Policywrkf.org

The Geopolitics Of The U.S. Leaving Afghanistan

Afghan government forces battled Friday to retake a border crossing with Pakistan from Taliban insurgents. The Taliban is surging as the U.S. leaves — impacting other countries including Pakistan, Russia and China. Host Don Gonyea speaks with Michael Kugelman, deputy director for the Asia Program at the Wilson Center, about...
WorldUS News and World Report

Foreign Missions in Afghanistan Call for Taliban Ceasefire

KABUL (Reuters) -Fifteen diplomatic missions and the NATO representative in Afghanistan urged the Taliban on Monday to halt their military offensives, just hours after the insurgents and the Afghan government failed to agree on a ceasefire at talks in Doha. A delegation of Afghan leaders met the Taliban's political leadership...

Comments / 0

Community Policy