U.S. Senators: West Virginia housing authorities to receive federal monetary support
Washington, DC (WV News) — A pair of housing authorities in West Virginia will receive federal funding to help support children and youth experiencing homelessness. According to U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., the Charleston/Kanawha Housing Authority will receive $19,494 and the Fairmont/Morgantown Housing Authority $16,791 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.www.wvnews.com
