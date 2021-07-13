Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

U.S. Senators: West Virginia housing authorities to receive federal monetary support

By From Staff Reports
WVNews
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington, DC (WV News) — A pair of housing authorities in West Virginia will receive federal funding to help support children and youth experiencing homelessness. According to U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., the Charleston/Kanawha Housing Authority will receive $19,494 and the Fairmont/Morgantown Housing Authority $16,791 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Shelley Moore Capito
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children And Youth#Washington Dc#Wv News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
Homeless
Related
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
Fort Worth, TXABC News

Airlines cite concerns about fuel shortages at some airports

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The fuel needle is moving closer to “empty” at some U.S. airports. American Airlines says it’s running into fuel shortages at some smaller and mid-size airports, and in some cases the airline will add refueling stops or fly fuel into locations where the supply is tight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy