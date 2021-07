As it turns out, Peter Jackson’s “Get Back” might be only the second-most satisfying authorized Beatles documentary of 2021 when it comes out around Thanksgiving time. Or maybe it’ll come out as the toppermost of the poppermost after all in fan rankings of these thing. But what’s for sure is that the Rick Rubin-hosted “McCartney 3, 2, 1” is such an unerring delight that it sets a very high bar for Beatlemania satiation this year. Not because it’s that artfully created or brilliantly hosted, but maybe because it doesn’t aspire to impress anyone with anything except how effortlessly it prompts the most talented musician of the last century to empty out a good portion of his brainpan for public perusal.