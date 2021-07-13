Charlie Robinson, 'Night Court' star, dies at 75

Original series star John Larroquette, The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch, and NBC's upcoming pilot for the sequel series to the popular NBC sitcom Night Court has found its court clerk. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist star Kapil Talwalkar has been tapped as Neil. As the court's clerk, it's his job to keep things moving — a job that got a lot harder ever since a new idealist judge showed up. Talwalkarhas joins Larroquette, Rauch, Ana Villafañe (Younger), and Lacretta (Gotham) for the pilot. In the original series, the role of the court clerk was first played by Karen Austin during the first season. Charles Robinson's Macintosh "Mac" Robinson would join the courts for Seasons 2-9.
