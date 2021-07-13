Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Charlie Robinson, 'Night Court' star, dies at 75

WTOL-TV
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Charlie Robinson, the veteran TV, film and stage actor known for playing court clerk Mac Robinson on the sitcom "Night Court," died Sunday in Los Angeles at the age of 75, his family and manager confirmed to multiple media outlets on Monday. His manager told PEOPLE and EW...

www.wtol.com

Comments / 26

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendell Pierce
Person
Martin Landau
Person
Antwone Fisher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Night Court#Nbc#Night Court#Fox#Cbs#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Comedy star Jackie Mason dies aged 93

Jackie Mason has died at the age of 93. The comedian and actor passed away in his sleep at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, New York, where he'd spent the last two weeks after complaining of breathing difficulties. Raoul Felder, his friend and lawyer, told NBC News: "He died peacefully...
Celebritiesimdb.com

Suzzanne Douglas, ‘The Parent ‘Hood’ Star, Dies at 64

Suzzanne Douglas, best known for starring in the WB sitcom “The Parent ‘Hood” and in the 1989 dance drama “Tap,” died on Tuesday, her publicist confirmed to Variety. She was 64. “The industry has lost a truly talented artist with the passing of Suzzanne Douglas. She touched everyone who knew...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Jonathan Taylor Thomas Looks Unrecognizable In 1st Photos Taken Of 90’s Heartthrob In Years

‘Home Improvement’ alum Jonathan Taylor Thomas has been spotted for the first time in years. The former child star, who is now 39, was seen walking his dogs. Home Improvement alum Jonathan Taylor Thomas, 39, looked practically unrecognizable when he was seen walking his dogs in his first public sighting in almost a decade. The former child star, who rose to fame in the 90s, was seen vaping while taking his two pups for a walk in Hollywood on June 29 — see all the pics here. Jonathan cut a casual figure in a pair of jeans, a grey hoodie, and a blue baseball cap. He also donned a pair of sunglasses and wore a black protective face mask under his chin.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Night Court Taps Kapil Talwalkar for NBC's Rauch/Larroquette Pilot

Original series star John Larroquette, The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch, and NBC's upcoming pilot for the sequel series to the popular NBC sitcom Night Court has found its court clerk. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist star Kapil Talwalkar has been tapped as Neil. As the court's clerk, it's his job to keep things moving — a job that got a lot harder ever since a new idealist judge showed up. Talwalkarhas joins Larroquette, Rauch, Ana Villafañe (Younger), and Lacretta (Gotham) for the pilot. In the original series, the role of the court clerk was first played by Karen Austin during the first season. Charles Robinson's Macintosh "Mac" Robinson would join the courts for Seasons 2-9.
TV ShowsEssence

Five-Time Emmy Nominated Actress Marla Gibbs' Nearly 50-Year Career In Photos

Gibbs was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame July 20th at the age of 90. With a career spanning six decades, comedic actress Marla Gibbs was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday. During the unveiling ceremony in Los Angeles where Gibbs was joined by friends, family, and producer Norman Lear who created the show that would launch the 90-year-old into stardom, she told those gathered, “I never thought it would happen, but here it is.”
TV Showstvinsider.com

Before His ‘NCIS’ Debut, Check Out Gary Cole’s Best Onscreen Roles

Stalwart CBS procedural NCIS has landed one of Hollywood’s most prolific actors for its 19th season. Gary Cole is joining the cast this Fall, signing on the dotted line to play series regular FBI Special Agent Alden Park. (But don’t worry: He’s not replacing Mark Harmon on the show.) “We...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie announces heartbreaking death news live on Today

Savannah Guthrie was overcome with emotion on Monday's Today as she broke some heartbreaking news live on air. The mother-of-two told viewers: "We are back this morning with some news that has left our entire Today show family heartbroken. "We lost a beloved member of our team suddenly over the...
TV SeriesPopculture

'Yellowstone' Recruits Beloved Actress for New Role

Yellowstone has recruited beloved actress Piper Perabo for a new role in Season 4 of the hit neo-Western drama. According to Deadline, the Covert Affairs will play a Portland-based activist who protests the "state-funded police force" protecting "industrialized farming and the killing of animals." Additional newcomers this season include Jacki Weaver (Animal Kingdom), Kathryn Kelly (Nashville), and Finn Little (Those Who Wish Me Dead).

Comments / 26

Community Policy