Traverse City, MI

Traverse City Native Alex Goldsmith Is Changing Lives

traverseticker.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStatistically, children who grow up in low-income neighborhoods are more likely to struggle academically, and few go to college. Those are trends a national nonprofit called New City Kids is trying to change through after-school programming based around music, tutoring, college prep, and youth mentorship. Last October, the organization launched a new chapter in Detroit, and the man in charge of that effort – Executive Director Alex Goldsmith – is a Michigan native whose roots just happen lead back to Traverse City.

www.traverseticker.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Education#City West#Charity#Spanish#Christian#Rutgers University
