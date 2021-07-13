Traverse City Native Alex Goldsmith Is Changing Lives

Statistically, children who grow up in low-income neighborhoods are more likely to struggle academically, and few go to college. Those are trends a national nonprofit called New City Kids is trying to change through after-school programming based around music, tutoring, college prep, and youth mentorship. Last October, the organization launched a new chapter in Detroit, and the man in charge of that effort – Executive Director Alex Goldsmith – is a Michigan native whose roots just happen lead back to Traverse City.