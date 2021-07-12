Cancel
Warren, RI

School start date on Rosh Hashanah riles Jewish community in Bristol and Warren, Rhode Island

By Brian Amaral
Boston Globe
 16 days ago

PROVIDENCE — To Jewish people like Adam Greenman, Rosh Hashanah is a time to reflect, to think about the past year and the year to come. In some Rhode Island towns, though, the new year holiday in the Jewish faith has become the source of controversy, consternation and, potentially, litigation. That’s because some school districts in Rhode Island are planning to start school during Rosh Hashanah, and in the case of the Bristol Warren Regional School District, refusing to budge despite outcry in the local Jewish community.

www.bostonglobe.com

