Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

Eviction prevention is not housing investment

By Guest Column
Posted by 
Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dGvb0_0av3v1if00

By Michelle Krocker

America has a housing crisis — an affordability crisis, as well as a housing-supply crisis. Recently, the National Association of Realtors released a report showing that over the last 20 years new housing starts (new residential construction projects) fell 5.5 million units short of long-term historical levels.

“The scale of the problem is so large,” said David Bank, senior vice president of Rosen Consulting Group and one of the report’s authors. “We need affordable, we need market-rate, we need single-family, we need multifamily.”

Our region is also experiencing a housing crisis. To address our unmet housing needs , elected officials from the District, Maryland and Virginia unanimously adopted the Council of Governments’ regional goal of producing 375,000 net new housing units between 2015 and 2030. Housing should be located in activity centers near transit, with one-third of the units serving low-income households and one-third for middle-income households. The regional goal translates into 25,000 net new housing units per year, so clearly we need to build more housing .

The eviction crisis created by the pandemic is unlike anything we have experienced in our lifetimes. Through multiple assistance programs, the federal government has responded with substantial tranches of funding to provide financial resources to prevent evictions by paying back rent, advancing rent for those impacted by COVID, and helping landlords remain solvent.

However, the administrative process of getting that much money out the door has been daunting for state and local governments, resulting in bottlenecks to deliver relief assistance. With the end to the CDC moratorium on July 31 — with little hope for further extension — strategies for mutually beneficial agreements between landlords and tenants, with the help of trusted community partners and continued rental assistance will be needed to stave off an eviction catastrophe.

Eviction Prevention ≠ Housing Investment

It is imperative that this relief assistance not be construed as solving our pre-pandemic housing crisis. Eviction prevention does not solve the historic under-investment in housing production and preservation — investments to end homelessness, provide permanent supportive housing for persons with disabilities, create housing that’s affordable for low and moderate income households, young families wanting to buy their first home and seniors on fixed incomes who want to remain in their communities.

Over the coming months, the Virginia General Assembly and localities throughout the commonwealth will make consequential decisions on how to spend the largesse from the American Rescue Plan funds. With accounts of Virginia’s better-than-expected financial recovery from the pandemic, housing advocates should be bold in their recommendations for how Virginia allocates the $4.3 billion in federal funds .

Having secured historic gains for the state Housing Trust Fund, permanent supportive housing, and the new Virginia Opportunity Tax Credit, it’s time to build a housing trust fund that closes the gap of only 4 affordable units for every 10 households eligible for housing that’s affordable.

It is also the time for NoVA advocates to press local governments for the funding needed to meet their share of the region’s housing goals as defined by the COG pledge. This is housing’s moment to imagine a region and a Commonwealth that is fair, equitable, inclusive and provides housing for all. Let’s not squander this unique opportunity.

Michelle Krocker is the executive director of the Northern Virginia Affordable Housing Alliance.

The post Eviction prevention is not housing investment appeared first on Virginia Mercury .

Comments / 0

Virginia Mercury

Virginia Mercury

479
Followers
311
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginia Mercury is an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy. From the push to remove Confederate statues to big shifts in health care and energy policy, the Old Dominion is changing. The Mercury aims to bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. The news outlet, which also features original and guest commentary on a range of topics, is staffed full-time by five veteran Virginia newspaper journalists. The Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence and are a proud member of the Virginia Press Association.

 https://www.virginiamercury.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Supportive Housing#State Housing#Rosen Consulting Group#Covid#Cdc#Housing Trust Fund#Cog#Commonwealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Evictions
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Homeless
Related
Richmond, VAPosted by
Virginia Mercury

Legislators built a solar program for apartment dwellers. The SCC gutted it.

The State Corporation Commission recently finalized regulations for the Multifamily Shared Solar Program, created by the General Assembly to give residents of apartment buildings and condominiums the ability to use solar energy from panels installed on their buildings. But in implementing the program, the SCC also made sure it can never be used.   Dominion Energy […] The post Legislators built a solar program for apartment dwellers. The SCC gutted it. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
POTUSPosted by
Virginia Mercury

How the new, expanded federal child tax credit will work

WASHINGTON — The most ambitious part of the pandemic stimulus package signed by President Joe Biden earlier this year is about to hit the bank accounts of millions of U.S. parents. Starting this week and ending in December, the vast majority of U.S. households with children will begin receiving monthly payments as a result of changes […] The post How the new, expanded federal child tax credit will work appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
AgriculturePosted by
Virginia Mercury

U.S. House to vote next week on expanding PFAS regulation, backers say

WASHINGTON — Members of Congress and Biden administration officials at a conference on Wednesday outlined how they’re attempting to regulate toxic chemicals found in drinking water—including an upcoming vote in the U.S. House. EPA Administrator Michael Regan, a former top environmental official in North Carolina, said the agency is currently in the process of regulating […] The post U.S. House to vote next week on expanding PFAS regulation, backers say appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Baltimore, MDrealtormarney.com

US Housing Shortage Could Go On For Years

The US housing shortage, which has created a heated market, could go on for years, according to a homebuilder CEO in a CNBC interview. Taylor Morrison CEO Sheryl Palmer said in the interview,. “We are at multiyear lows as far as new and resale inventory, and, honestly, it’s going to...
U.S. Politicsmortgageorb.com

The White House’s Latest Actions Focus on Foreclosure Prevention

Shortly after taking office, the Biden-Harris Administration extended the foreclosure moratorium and mortgage forbearance enrollment period for homeowners with government-backed mortgages to provide relief to struggling homeowners. On June 24, the Administration extended the foreclosure moratorium for until July 31, 2021 and the forbearance enrollment window through September 30, 2021. They provided up to three months of additional forbearance for certain borrowers. These actions were taken by three federal agencies that back mortgages: the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), and Department of Agriculture (USDA). The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) provided similar relief for mortgages backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
Indiana Statebeckershospitalreview.com

Anthem invests $88M in Indiana affordable housing

Anthem has invested $87.9 million in affordable housing in 11 Indiana cities, according to a July 24 news release. The funding is a part of the payer's $410 million investment in affordable housing across 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and Guam. "The multi-year effort will address and create a...
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Forbes

Three Reasons Eviction Moratoriums May Lead To Expanded Preservation Of Naturally Occurring Affordable Housing

Polk Properties offers over 30 yrs of Real Estate Vision and Expertise you can trust and depend on. We focus on long-range portfolio value. I recently wrote about what is being termed naturally occurring affordable housing (NOAH) and zones created to protect this type of housing stock. A basic definition of NOAH is inventory that is older, with fewer amenities and upgrades. Efforts to preserve more of this kind of housing include offering improvement subsidies at low interest rates to smaller property owners (sometimes those with 25 units or less) to improve properties and keep them affordable. With eviction moratoriums of the last year impacting the rental industry and expiring across the country, the potential for evictions of tenants leads to the question of whether these moratoriums might lead to an expanded effort to protect naturally occurring affordable housing.
Roanoke, VAWDBJ7.com

New House Bill aims to prevent conservatorship abuse

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A bill introduced in the United States House of Representatives aims to help protect Americans in guardianships and conservatorships from abuse and exploitation. This comes as Britney Spears’s highly publicized legal battle has taken over the celebrity spotlight. The Freedom and Right to Emancipate from Exploitation...
House RentWINKNEWS.com

Applying for rental assistance as evictions loom nationwide

More than 4.7 million Americans behind on housing payments expect to be evicted soon, as the federal ban on evictions expires in less than two weeks. The U.S. Department of the Treasury has sent all of the $46 billion allocated for emergency rental to state and local agencies, but only $3 billion has actually reached renters and landlords. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is designed to help renters cover housing costs if they were affected by the pandemic.
Florida Stateprairiestatewire.com

Rental vacancies in Florida did not change much from Q4 2018 to Q1 2019

Rental vacancies in Florida were 8.3 percent in the first quarter of 2019, nearly the same as the previous quarter, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Vacancy rates are a leading economic indicator used by economic forecasters and the federal government to gauge the current economic climate. The rental vacancy...
HomelessBusiness Wire

Anthem, Inc. Invests in Nearly $90 Million in Affordable Housing in Indiana as part of Commitment to Improving Lives and Communities

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anthem, Inc. has invested in affordable housing funds totaling $87.9 million across the state of Indiana as part of its continuing efforts to improve lives and communities. The funds support the whole health needs of local individuals, families and communities providing 1,139 affordable housing apartment units, townhomes and single-family homes in Avon, Bloomington, Columbia City, Culver, Fort Wayne, Gary, Kokomo, Lawrenceburg, New Castle, Spencer and Vincennes.
Homelessncsha.org

Housing Development and Assistance Program Funds Available

BISMARCK, ND – North Dakota Housing Finance Agency (NDHFA) is currently accepting applications for programs that support affordable rental housing development and provide homeownership and rental assistance for low-income households. “These programs help address the housing needs of our state’s most vulnerable populations – low-wage workers, and individuals and families...
Brownsville, TXKGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Evictions and limited housing leave Brownsville residents with few options

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The United States Department of Treasury announced Americans were served the most evictions all year, and housing experts say there will not be many housing options available for those who get evicted. In Brownsville, Erica Serna and Roberto Longoria live at Calli Village apartments, but when...

Comments / 0

Community Policy