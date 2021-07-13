Cancel
Prineville, OR

Prineville motorcyclist killed in collision with pickup truck

By Barney Lerten
Posted by 
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xyOyZ_0av3uyAI00

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 38-year-old Prineville motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a pickup truck southwest of the city Monday afternoon, police reported.

Officers responded around 2:40 p.m. to the reported crash in the 2700 block of Southwest High Desert Drive, Sergeant Shane Wilson said. Callers reported a collision involving a truck and motorcycle and that the rider was unresponsive.

Arriving officers attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful, and the rider, Corey Engstrom, died at the scene, Wilson said.

Oregon State Police responded to complete a crash investigation, which closed the road for about 3 ½ hours.

The pickup driver is cooperating in the investigation, the sergeant said. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to contact Officer Pelayo at 541-447-4168 in reference to Case No. 21-000979.

Police were assisted on the scene by OSP, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office, Crook County Fire and Rescue and Prineville Public Works.

The post Prineville motorcyclist killed in collision with pickup truck appeared first on KTVZ .

