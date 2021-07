Brøchner Hotels’ first hotel outside of Copenhagen is actually not a hotel, nor is it a typical hostel. The brand is creating a hybrid hospitality concept that sits right in the middle. The new BOOK1 Design Hostel in Aarhus has all the classic hostel elements like bunk beds, laundry facilities and ping pong tables, as well as luxury hotel elements such as private rooms and suites, a sauna and unique design details. BOOK1 is perfect for the modern traveler who is looking for extraordinary experiences in hospitality and gastronomy without sacrificing budget.