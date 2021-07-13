With grant funding, Bread Riot gives local producers the push they need
SALISBURY — Since taking a beekeeping class at the Rowan County Extension Office about eight years ago, Mark Heuser has been fascinated with the intricacies of keeping bees. Heuser, a physician at the Salisbury VA Medical Center, maintains about 18 hives and sells the honey he collects at the Salisbury Farmers Market. Now, he’s received a grant from the nonprofit Bread Riot and plans on expanding his efforts while also sharing his passion for the pollinators.www.salisburypost.com
