Neapolitan-inspired Pizza Perfection at 99 Bottles Pop-up

By Andrew Fabian
srqmagazine.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (AVPN) would clench their fists in rage. How dare someone make a pizza that looks suspiciously like a Neapolitan-style without using yeast! But they’d have a hard time finding Anthony Petralia, who operates his sourdough pizza pop-up, Tralia, out of a ghost kitchen in Gulf Gate with Sunday residencies at 99 Bottles Taproom & Bottleshop in Downtown. The talented self-taught chef, who somehow finds the time to manage kitchens at both Gulf Gate Food + Beer and Seabar, works all over the place both geographically and stylistically.

