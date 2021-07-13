Neapolitan-inspired Pizza Perfection at 99 Bottles Pop-up

Popping Off Pies was started in 2019 with the idea of bringing quality pizza right to your backyard. We like to think of pizza as more than just a job. It is a craft and an art and we want to showcase that. Our mobile interactive dining experience is aimed to keep the art of handtossed pizza alive and thriving with our dinner and a show atmosphere and we aim to suit all your pizza needs. Our mission statement is “never let the size of our wants, exceed the size of our hearts” Stay Cheezy Friends! – Christopher Macartney.