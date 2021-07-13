How to Deadlift More Weight?

I missed the golden age of diet culture. As someone with a decorated history of disordered eating and body dysmorphia, this is something I occasionally catch myself lamenting. Sure, I’m grateful for the modern miracles of Coke Zero and the bafflingly low-calorie mystery that is Halo Top ice cream, but just imagine the kind of havoc I could’ve wreaked on my body in the age of ephedrine and olestra. But while diet culture’s heyday may have passed me by, I did catch the tail end of it as a child growing up in the early 2000s, when rail-thin stars of the day were still openly saying things like “Nothing tastes as good as skinny feels” and no one blinked an eye. This means that I had plenty of time to internalize all the toxic diet culture mentalities that had reigned supreme for decades, only to end up coming of age during the body positive movement and hitting adulthood in the midst of a fierce wave of anti-diet culture backlash that’s seen celebrities railing at fro-yo shops for selling sugar-free cookies.