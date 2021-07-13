Cancel
Sarasota, FL

Choral Artists of Sarasota Announces 2021-2022 Season

By Philip Lederer
srqmagazine.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChoral Artists of Sarasota’s 43rd season, entitled “Carried Away!” features six concerts in November, December, February, March, April, and July. “Carried Away!” is designed to transport audiences through the powerful medium of choral music, created in response to the return of live and in-person musical experiences in Sarasota. Performances planned include an opera night with favorite arias and choruses, a concert rendition of Leonard Bernstein’s iconic musical On the Town, a program devoted to women in music, a holiday program that resounds with brass and bells, the long-awaited world premiere of “Listen to the Earth,” and the popular “American Fanfare,” which celebrates our national Independence Day. The “Listen to the Earth project”—an ecological initiative commemorating Earth Day’s 50th anniversary in 2020 but postponed due to the pandemic—will premiere in April 2022. Artistic Director Joseph Holt will also illuminate the creative process during a series of virtual “Concert Insights” throughout the season. Each will focus on the upcoming concert with a special guest joining the conversation.

