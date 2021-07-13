Cancel
Sarasota, FL

The Hermitage Artist Retreat Announces Artists in Conversation: "Identity in Art"

By Phil Lederer
srqmagazine.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a collaboration between the Hermitage Artist Retreat and Art Center Sarasota, three acclaimed visual artists and Hermitage Fellows from across the United States — textile artist Diedrick Brackens, interdisciplinary artist Autumn Knight, and figurative artist Robert Pruitt — offer an intimate and candid discussion about their creative process in “Identity in Art,” an artists-in-conversation program on Friday, August 6, 6:30pm, at the Hermitage Artist Retreat, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. The discussion will be followed by a Q&A with the audience.

