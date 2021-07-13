‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Is Streaming Now on Paramount+
“A Quiet Place Part II” is now available to stream on Paramount+ for U.S. subscribers, the streamer announced Monday. Picking up where its 2018 prequel left off, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must face the outside world and all its dangers — most notably the deadly blind monsters with acute hearing senses — once again. Forced to venture into the unknown, the family quickly realizes that there are many more threats simmering under the surface of their post-apocalyptic world than they initially expected.www.thewrap.com
