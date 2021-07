According to a new report, Huawei is going to do some mix and match when it comes to chipsets and its P50 series of smartphones. The rumor appears to be perfectly in line with a similar report in June too. Due to the US trade ban, the company has a limited supply of Kirin 9000 SoCs and they just won't be enough for all P50 units. So Qualcomm chips are the obvious substitution here.