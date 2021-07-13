Special Weather Statement issued for Far Northwest Highlands, Northwest Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 19:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Far Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN SAN JUAN COUNTY UNTIL 1030 PM MDT At 1006 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Aztec, moving southwest at 30 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bloomfield, Aztec and Cedar Hill. This includes the following highways Highway 550 between Mile Markers 144 and 170. Highway 64 between Mile Markers 56 and 75.alerts.weather.gov
