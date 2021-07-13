Cancel
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast, Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:06:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-07-13 01:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast; Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast; Northern Arctic Coast Rare Arctic Thunderstorms Occuring East of Point Barrow Thunderstorms are occuring over the Beaufort Sea this evening east of Point Barrow. Between 100 and 200 lightning strokes occurred over this area today as of 7pm. Most of the thunderstorms were 100 miles north of the Arctic Coast today, but this evening some of the storms are pushing toward the Arctic Coast from Prudhoe Bay east. The risk of thunderstorms from Prudhoe Bay east will continue through midnight tonight.. Thunderstorms occur over inland portions of the North Slope of Alaska each year, and will drift north over the ice once every year or two. But thunderstorms that develop up over the ice pack north of the Alaska Coast as occurred today only happens every 5 to 10 years. A warm front with very warm and moist air from Siberia pushed northeast of the Arctic Coast of Alaska today setting the stage for the thunderstorms to form. A cold front trailing the warm air is now moving east over the Arctic Ocean just north of Alaska and providing the lift needed to cause the thunderstorms. The risk of thunderstorms along the Arctic Coast from Prudhoe Bay east will end about midnight as the cold front moves east of Alaska. The very warm air also caused near record high temperatures along the Arctic Coast east of Point Barrow today. Deadhorse had a high of 73 and Kuparuk had a high of 70, both of which are just shy of the record for this date. Pt Thompson had a high of 71, Nuiqsut had a high of 70, and Kaktovik had a high of 67.

alerts.weather.gov

