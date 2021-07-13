Final Fantasy XIV’s Popularity Boom Sells Out Digital Copies

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleFor a few years now, Final Fantasy XIV has been well on its way to toppling World Of Warcraft’s decades-long spot at the top of the MMORPG ladder. Recently, a few different factors have come together to form the perfect storm, sending FFXIV’s playerbase absolutely skyrocketing – we’re now in the build-up to the climax of the game’s story so far with the upcoming Endwalker expansion, and WoW has left a lot of players dissatisfied after its latest patch leading to an exodus to Eorzea’s shores. Today, the boom reached the point where the North American servers were no longer able to handle any new characters being created, and as a result the digital edition of FFXIV was marked as ‘Sold Out’ on the official Square Enix storefront.

Video Gamescogconnected.com

Neverwinter: Jewel of the North Finally Introduces the Bard Class

Did the Bards Take So Long to Arrive Because of Performance Anxiety?. Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios have announced that the next module for Neverwinter will launch on PC later this month and bring with it a major update. Neverwinter: Jewel of the North will bring the game back to its Dungeons & Dragons by introducing a new streamlined leveling system, major quality-of-life improvements, and finally allowing players access to the iconic Bard class.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Review – Sunshine On A Cloudy Day

I have a complicated history with Skyward Sword. I love the Zelda franchise with my whole heart, but I had a terrible time with this entry. The motion controls, the level design, the constant handholding, all of it rubbed my nerves raw. By the end, I was persisting out of sheer stubbornness. This time was different, however. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD looks familiar, but it feels like a whole new game. Without the crushing burden of motion controls and endless updates from Fi, this is a pretty dang decent Zelda game.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Reaches Agreement With META Publishing

META Publishing and Owlcat Games have reached an agreement that will allow META to publish the upcoming Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous on PC and consoles, while Prime Matter will distribute the physical console versions. That’s excellent news for any fans of META’s other works, but it may also be reassuring to hear that META is filled with huge RPG fans.
Video GamesCollider

‘Final Fantasy XIV’ Might Be Getting an Official Cookbook

Oddly enough, every gamer knows that video games and cooking make a beautiful combination. Whether it be using delectable dishes to replenish hearts or to battle harsh environments, cooking has been a highly used gaming mechanic to enhance gameplay. There have been many video game cookbooks over the years, so it’s about time Final Fantasy entered the picture. That’s right: Final Fantasy XIV is possibly getting an official cookbook.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Final Fantasy XIV North American Servers Briefly Hit Near-Capacity; Waiting List for Complete Edition

Final Fantasy XIV briefly had to contend with the North American servers being full, and had a waiting list for the Complete Edition. Massively Overpowered reports that on July 12th, the game’s Complete Edition was putting potential customers on a waiting list. Based on discussions on the game’s official subReddit, this may have happened as early as July 11th [1, 2, 3].
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Relic Entertainment Tease A New Project With Mysterious Stream

It’s been quite a while since we’ve heard any news from Relic Entertainment’s World War 2-era RTS series Company of Heroes – the developers have had plenty of other projects on their plate these past few years, between the Warhammer 40k RTS Dawn of War 3 and the upcoming Age Of Empires IV. Now, however, it looks like they’re gearing up for a big announcement as early as tomorrow.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Final Fantasy XIV’s Make it Rain campaign returns next week

Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy XIV‘s Make it Rain event will be returning next week. The event gets underway on July 19th and will increase all MGP gains by 50 percent as well as offer discounts on select prizes, including the Crystal Tower striker, Monster Toss machine, and Cuff-a-Cur machine furnishings. Additionally, players can pick up the Vexed emote and MGP Bronze Cards, which reward 5,000 MGP.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker benchmark software tests your PC rig ahead of DLC

If you are unsure whether you’re PC computer is powerful enough to run the new content that will be launched in the form of Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker. You’ll be pleased to know that Square Enix has released new Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker benchmark software, providing you with a chance to test your computers ability to run the video game ahead of the expansions scheduled launch later this year.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Company Of Heroes 3 Announced With An Action-Packed Gameplay Trailer

Well, we can finally say for certain what yesterday’s mysterious Relic Entertainment stream was all about – Company of Heroes 3 has been officially announced! Developers Relic Entertainment and publishers SEGA have revealed the next title in the World War 2 RTS series with a gameplay trailer and even a ‘hands-on’ pre-alpha preview.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

All races in Final Fantasy XIV Online ranked

Many players spend hours creating their characters in MMORPGs. Though you can always hasten the process by randomly creating your character in Final Fantasy XIV like in other MMORPGs, you’ll have a couple of tough decisions to make before creating your character. Aside from your name, you’ll also need to...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Rainbow Six Extraction Will Feature Crossplay and Cross-Save Mechanics

At Ubisoft Forward during E3, Ubisoft announced Rainbow Six Extraction, a game that uses the mechanics and engine of Rainbow Six: Siege, but allows players to team together to fight against parasite aliens that are quite infectious. Thus far, the game has announced different operators that may be used, in much the same vein as Rainbow Six Siege. In its most recent trailer, the cross-play and cross-progression mechanics of the upcoming release has been unveiled along with bonus content in Rainbow Six Siege. Rainbow Six Extraction is set to launch on 16th September 2021 on PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia and Luna.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Steam Deck Brings Your Steam Library to an All-In-One Portable PC Gaming Platform

PC gaming giant Steam has taken a step into the console market with the newly-announced Steam Deck, an all-in-one portable PC gaming platform. This handheld gaming PC is powerful enough to run AAA games well, comfortable enough to use for hours, and versatile enough to connect to PC peripherals, larger screens, and all sorts of other PC things.
Video GamesKotaku

Square Enix Doesn't Rule Out Final Fantasy X-3

Final Fantasy X-2 was originally released way back in 2003, but that doesn’t mean a sequel to the iconic PlayStation 2 game is impossible. Speaking with Weekly Famitsu, producer Yoshinori Kitase, director Motomu Toriyama, writer Kazushige Nojima, and character designer Tetsuya Nomura were interviewed for Final Fantasy X’s 20th anniversary.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Full list of jobs for Final Fantasy XIV and how to unlock them

With Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker coming later this year, Final Fantasy XIV has never been more popular, drawing in waves of new players, Final Fantasy fans, and World of Warcraft refugees, all looking for a new MMORPG to call home. The world of Eorzea is as inviting as it is complex, and players who aren't familiar with the class and job systems of other Final Fantasy games might feel lost at the number of options available — the game has been around for more than a decade, you know.

