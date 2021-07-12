Cancel
Elite Dangerous Odyssey’s console ports are on hold until the PC version is fixed

PCGamesN
Cover picture for the articleElite Dangerous has been in tough shape since the launch of the Odyssey expansion, which opened up first-person on-foot exploration of planets and space stations to the massive open-world space game. The expansion has seen several massive patches since it came out, which have fixed a laundry list of issues and added new features like shared multiplayer missions. Now developer Frontier says it’s putting development of the expansion’s console edition on hold until the rest of its major issues are resolved.

www.pcgamesn.com

