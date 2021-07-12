Elite Dangerous Odyssey’s console ports are on hold until the PC version is fixed

Valve’s newly announced Steam Deck has the tricky task of merging two very different worlds. It has the heart of a full blown PC, but the form factor of a handheld console primarily navigated by gamepad. The glue attempting to hold those together nicely is the Deck’s new version of SteamOS, a Linux-based OS that bridges the gap with a slim, accessible UI for those who just want a hassle-free gaming device while leaving the door open for pretty much anything you can imagine beyond that.