Final Fantasy XIV ‘sells out’ of digital copies following Asmongold bump
Final Fantasy XIV has been gaining so much steam in the past few weeks that even its digital product is backlogged in its publisher’s store. The Final Fantasy XIV online “complete edition” download is unavailable to be purchased on Square Enix’s official website. First reported by Reddit users earlier today, the Square Enix store is now only allowing players to join a “waiting list” if they’d like to buy FFXIV.dotesports.com
Comments / 0