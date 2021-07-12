Editorial: Aggrieved families deserve an apology

Opioid addiction is a serious problem in Columbia and Greene counties. But how serious a problem it is was thrown into sharp relief last week when state Attorney General Letitia James announced New York could receive up to $200 million in a historic settlement that, if approved, would require the Sackler family — owners of disgraced OxyContin company Purdue Pharma — to pay a record $4.5 billion and permanently close the company for their role in fueling an opioid epidemic that killed hundreds of thousands of Americans over the last 20 years.