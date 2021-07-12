Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greene, NY

Editorial: Aggrieved families deserve an apology

By Editorials
hudsonvalley360.com
 17 days ago

Opioid addiction is a serious problem in Columbia and Greene counties. But how serious a problem it is was thrown into sharp relief last week when state Attorney General Letitia James announced New York could receive up to $200 million in a historic settlement that, if approved, would require the Sackler family — owners of disgraced OxyContin company Purdue Pharma — to pay a record $4.5 billion and permanently close the company for their role in fueling an opioid epidemic that killed hundreds of thousands of Americans over the last 20 years.

www.hudsonvalley360.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greene, NY
County
Columbia County, NY
Columbia County, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
Columbia County, NY
Health
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue Pharma#Opioids#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Carl Levin, longtime Democratic US senator, dies

(CNN) — Carl Levin, a former US senator from Michigan who advanced Democratic priorities throughout his 36-year tenure in Congress, has died, the Levin Center at Wayne State University Law School said late Thursday in a statement. "Whether he was chairing a hearing on critical national security issues or working...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Israel rolls out coronavirus booster shots to people over 60

Israel on Friday began providing coronavirus booster shots to people over 60 who have already received two doses of a vaccine, according to the Associated Press. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the news Thursday, making Israel the first country to offer a third dose of a Western vaccine to citizens on a large scale, the AP noted.
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...

Comments / 0

Community Policy