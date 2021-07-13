Cancel
WATCH: Popovich has a testy exchange with reporter following loss to Australia

By Jeff Garcia, Spurs Zone
foxsanantonio.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - Team U.S.A. picked up another loss in exhibition play, losing to Australia, 91-83. Following the game, U.S. head coach Gregg Popovich field questions when a reporter asked him about the United States' history of destroying teams in international tournaments. Then this happened:. Ultimately, the San Antonio Spurs...

