Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are ‘Talking About Having A Baby’ Together: She Wants A Daughter

By Meagan Sargent
Hollywood Life
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Hey baby, hey baby, hey!’ Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are hoping to expand their family now that they’re officially husband and wife. First comes love, then comes marriage! Blake Shelton, 45, and new wife Gwen Stefani, 51, recently married on July 4 in Oklahoma. And now that the newlyweds have made it official, they’re ready to expand their family. “Gwen and Blake are talking about having a baby and exploring that,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s no secret that Gwen wants a daughter; she’s spoken very publicly about it and having a baby is something that she and Blake have discussed,” our source continued.

CelebritiesPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

Luke Bryan Has 'Embarrassing' Wedding Gift For Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton

Luke Bryan has something special in store for his newlywed friends Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Speaking with PEOPLE about Rise Before Sunrise, his new digital series with Fendt, the country titan, 45, said that he has an "embarrassing" gift that he plans on giving to the married couple. "I did not know it was happening. I found out with the rest of the world," he said about their intimate Oklahoma nuptials, before confessing that he has "started [his] mental wedding gift soirée.” "I'm going to get a big box and there will be embarrassing items in there," he continued. "They'll be funny, sarcastic items so Blake and Gwen can expect my wedding gift with the Luke Bryan touch on it."
CelebritiesPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Gwen Stefani Drops Another Wedding Shot: 'Happy Two-Week Anniversary'

It's been a little more than two weeks since Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot, but the former is still reminiscing. On Sunday (July 18), the No Doubt frontman took to Instagram to commemorate the two-week milestone, sharing a previously unreleased black-and-white photo of her and Shelton walking into his stone chapel. "Happy 2 week anniversary," she captioned the hot shot, alongside a heart emoji.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Gavin Rossdale Is Seen Walking Dog Alone On Day Ex Gwen Stefani Could Marry Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani’s ex Gavin Rossdale has been spotted walking his pup while rocking army green overalls, amid Gwen’s wedding speculation. Gavin Rossdale, 55, appeared to be in high spirits when he was seen walking his dog on July 2. The Bush frontman was photographed going for a stroll with his sweet pup Chewy as he kicked off his holiday weekend. The singer opted for a black tee and army green overalls, along with green sneakers, as he wore his shoulder-length hair down in loose curls.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Forced to Cancel Tour Stops in September

Country star Blake Shelton is canceling two tour dates in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. this September. But he says he’s trying to reschedule the shows. “Unfortunately, we have to cancel the concerts in Philadelphia (Sept. 2) and Washington D.C. (Sept. 3 and 4) due to a recent scheduling conflict,” Shelton tweeted Friday. “We are going to try to reschedule these dates in the near future, but refunds for tickets will be processed automatically.”
CelebritiesGossip Cop

‘Jealous’ Miranda Lambert ‘Hounding’ Blake Shelton Over Divorce Settlement To ‘Ruin’ Recent Wedding With Gwen Stefani?

Is Miranda Lambert demanding Blake Shelton hand over the dog they adopted together while they were married? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Meddling’ Miranda Lambert Starting ‘Pooch War’ With Blake Shelton?. The most recent edition of the National Enquirer reports Miranda Lambert is...
Celebritiesat40.com

Users Flood Gavin Rossdale's Cryptic Post In Wake Of Gwen Stefani Wedding

As Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s wedding continues to make headlines, the former’s ex-husband Gavin Rossdale left a short and sweet message about love on Instagram. Last week, the Bush frontman took to the social media platform to share a photo of him on the beach with the caption: “May your love be ocean sized,” alongside a black heart emoji. While many comments were in his favor, some of the most replied messages were not kind to his sentiments on love. "If only your's was for Gwen…not the name," one user wrote in the comment section, which became the most-liked reply. Meanwhile, another message went in on Rossdale, reading, “Looks old and miserable…karma."
CelebritiesPosted by
Audacy

Blake Shelton just met fake Blake Shelton and you have to see them side-by-side

Blake Shelton had fans seeing double when he paid a visit to his Ole Red bar in Tishomingo, Oklahoma to visit a Shelton cover band called Blake Nation. While the group (complete with a lead singer who commits to the part sporting Shelton's famous barbed-wire tattoo) was performing in honor of Shelton’s birthday, they were the ones who got the present of a lifetime.

