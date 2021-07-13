Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are ‘Talking About Having A Baby’ Together: She Wants A Daughter
‘Hey baby, hey baby, hey!’ Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are hoping to expand their family now that they’re officially husband and wife. First comes love, then comes marriage! Blake Shelton, 45, and new wife Gwen Stefani, 51, recently married on July 4 in Oklahoma. And now that the newlyweds have made it official, they’re ready to expand their family. “Gwen and Blake are talking about having a baby and exploring that,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s no secret that Gwen wants a daughter; she’s spoken very publicly about it and having a baby is something that she and Blake have discussed,” our source continued.hollywoodlife.com
