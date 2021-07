Tesla CEO Elon Musk joined the likes of Apple’s Steve Jobs and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos as CEOs who will not regularly attend their company’s Quarterly Earnings Calls. While it came as a shock and disappointment to many, it is not necessarily a bad thing, especially considering Musk has more than secured himself as a CEO that is vastly different from his counterparts. A revolutionary in his own way, Musk will attend some Tesla Earnings Calls in the future, but only if matters are extremely pressing and important announcements or updates need to be made.