(CNN) — Firefighters in the West have witnessed loss beyond measure and are yet again gearing up for another devastating fire season, especially in California. Jesse Alexander, the chief for the Yuba City Fire Department in California, and his crew have been on the front lines of some of the most destructive California wildfires in history, including the Camp Fire in 2018, which killed 85 people and devastated the town of Paradise. And he says now the fire is really hitting close to home.