Collective Soul brings 4,600 to downtown Toledo for ProMedica Summer Concert Series

TOLEDO, Ohio — Friday marked the first of ProMedica's Summer Concert Series and there are still nine more concerts left!

It was one of the first times since 2019 where Promenade Park was packed with cheering fans.

The coordinators of the ProMedica Summer Concert Series are ready to do it again

"Week, by week, by week, we're just seeing ticket sales increase. The energy was absolutely amazing on Friday," ProMedica's Director of External Events Mona Shousher said.

This week is Kool and the Gang. We'll have to wait until Friday and see if they can beat the 4,600 people who came out to see Collective Soul.

"It felt like it was 2019 over again which was amazing," Shousher said.

Either way, the people are a "win" for downtown businesses like Ye Olde Durty Bird.

"It was definitely a fun crowd and very, very busy, I know the gates opened at 5, I think we started to fill up around 4, 4:30," Ye Olde Durty Bird manager Kim McKnight said.

They're back to bustling crowds and wait times when just over a year ago when they were working to stay afloat with carryout only.

Now, Durty Bird is ready to be busy.

"Bring it. Looking forward to all the Mud Hens runs, there's 9 more concerts outside at ProMedica. Not alone, whatever's going along at Huntington (Center); Jeep Fest. I mean come on, bring it!" McKnight said.

Not to mention the Solheim Cup and its opening ceremonies coming at the very end of August.