Adityanath to take stock of arrangements for Modi's visit

albuquerqueexpress.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVaranasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Varanasi today to take stock of preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit on July 15. Adityanath will reach Varanasi at around 12 noon and will overlook preparations for a public meeting venue...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

IndiaBirmingham Star

PM Modi to visit Varanasi on July 15

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a long-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on July 15. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 1,500 crores. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO),...
Public Healthamericanpeoplenews.com

UP’s handling of Covid-19 unparalleled, says PM Modi in Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh’s handling of the second wave of Covid-19 cases was “unparalleled”, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday during a visit to his constituency of Varanasi. “Kashi (Varanasi) has shown that it doesn’t stop in troubled times. Coronavirus attacked Kasi and Uttar Pradesh (UP) but the state fought back,”...
SportsBirmingham Star

India proud of your contributions: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday applauded the efforts of fencer CA Bhavani Devi and said the country is proud of her contribution in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Bhavani went down against France's Manon Brunet in women's individual sabre 15-7. The experienced French fourth...
neworleanssun.com

Modi govt efforts ensured Pakistan in FATF's grey list: EAM

By Pragya KaushikaNew Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday credited the Narendra Modi government for ensuring Pakistan is included in Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list. Jaishankar, during virtually addressing BJP leaders' training program on the foreign policy of the Modi government,...
Indiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

'International Arbitration Centre needs to be set up'

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said an Arbitration Council of India and a New Delhi International Arbitration Centre need to be set up in order to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to develop India as an international arbitration hub.
Agriculturealbuquerqueexpress.com

Goyal bats for developing world at WTO

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday strongly pitched for the rights of developing countries at the ministerial meeting of the WTO on the crucial fisheries subsidy negotiations. The meeting was attended by ministers and ambassadors from other WTO member countries and WTO...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Bhupinder Hooda denies dispute in Haryana Congress

By Archana PrasadNew Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Haryana, Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday denied reports of friction in the state unit of Congress and said there is no dispute within the party. Breaking his silence amid the buzz of infighting within the Haryana unit of...
Modi's main rival among Indian Pegasus targets: reports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's main political rival Rahul Gandhi is among dozens of Indian politicians, journalists, activists and government critics who were identified as potential targets of an Israeli-made spyware, media reports said Monday. More than 1,000 phone numbers in India were among tens of thousands worldwide selected as possibly of interest to clients of NSO Group, maker of the Pegasus spyware, according to a group of media outlets. The leaked list was shared with the news outlets by Forbidden Stories, a Paris-based journalism nonprofit, and Amnesty International. The identities behind around 300 of the Indian phone numbers were verified by the media outlets. They include a woman who made sexual harassment allegations against India's former chief justice, as well as Tibetan Buddhist clerics, Pakistani diplomats and Chinese journalists, the reports said.
Agriculturealbuquerqueexpress.com

Mango varieties from north India on showcase in Dubai

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): As India has increased its footprint of mango exports despite logistical challenges posed by COVID-19, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) in collaboration with the Indian embassy and the importer LuLu group on Thursday organised a mango promotion programme in Dubai.
Public Health
The Independent

Modi called on to apologise for high death toll in India’s Covid crisis

Calls for the Indian government to apologise for the high number of deaths, many of which are unreported, during the second wave of Covid-19 in the country are gathering momentum after a fiery speech on Thursday by an opposition MP.The speech delivered in parliament’s upper house by Manoj Kumar Jha, a member of the opposition Rashtiya Janata Dal (RJD), was lauded by other parliament members and shared widely on social media.Mr Jha hit out at the Modi government for its alleged lack of acknowledgment of the death toll from the pandemic, that researchers believe could be ten times what has...
Indiabuffalonynews.net

PM Modi congratulates nation on news of Telangana's temple

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the nation as Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple in Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. In a tweet, Prime Minister wrote, "Excellent! Congratulations to everyone, specially the people of Telangana. The iconic Ramappa Temple...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

World can defeat COVID by following Buddha's path: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Extending greetings on the occasion of Guru Purnima, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the world can defeat the COVID-19 pandemic by following the path of Gautam Buddha. Speaking at Ashadha Purnima-Dhamma Chakra Day programme, Prime Minister said, "In Sarnath, Lord Buddha had...
albuquerqueexpress.com

PM Modi condoles Bhageerathi Amma's death

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his condolences on the demise of Bhageerathi Amma and said there is so much to learn from her life journey. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "I pay my tributes to respected Bhageerathi Amma. There is much...
Indiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

PM Modi urges countrymen to salute heroes of Kargil war

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the countrymen to salute the brave hearts of Kargil on July 26, when the nation will mark Kargil Vijay Diwas. Hailing the Indian armed forces, the Prime Minister said that the Kargil war is a symbol of...
IndiaUS News and World Report

Southern India's Only Chief Minister From PM Modi's Party Resigns

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The chief minister of India's Karnataka, the only state ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party in the country's prosperous south, resigned on Monday in the latest political shake-up in the Hindu nationalist group. B.S. Yediyurappa, a four-time chief minister of the state, home to India's technology...
Indiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

PM Modi reaches Varanasi, to inaugurate several projects

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi where he will be inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for multiple development projects shortly. Earlier today, PM Modi landed in Varanasi and was received by Uttar...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Skill development is national requirement: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that skill development of the new generation is a national requirement and a major foundation for Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Virtually speaking on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day, PM Modi said, "Skill development of the youth of...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Vaccinated people won't need RT-PCR report to enter Maha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Persons who have been vaccinated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine and are in possession of final vaccination certificate, will no longer be required to produce a negative RT-PCR report to enter Maharashtra, according to an order by the state government. This exemption is...
Indiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

Indian envoy discuss cooperation with Russia Deputy FM

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Russia Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin on Thursday met with Indian Ambassador to Russia DB Venkatesh Varma and discussed a wide range of issues on bilateral cooperation.The issues that were discussed by the two leaders included matter concerning the forthcoming chairmanship of New Delhi in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in August this year."On July 15, Russian Deputy FM Sergey Vershinin and Indian Ambassador to Russia D.B.Venkatesh Varma discussed a wide range of issues of Russia-India cooperation within the UN with an emphasis on the forthcoming New Delhi's chairmanship in the UNSC in August this year," Russian Embassy in India tweeted.Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar was on his three-day visit to Russia. He met the Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov and reviewed the economic cooperation between the two countries.Jaishankar stated that the relationship between India and Russia has been among the steadiest in the world and called for constant nurturing of the bilateral ties that have remained strong years after the Second World War. (ANI)
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

China cheers Russia's move away from US dollar in favor of yuan

Beijing has welcomed Russia's decision to cut the US currency from its National Wealth Fund and give the yuan a bigger role, China's Foreign Ministry has announced. Last week, Russia fully eliminated the US dollar from its National Wealth Fund, reducing its share from 35% to zero. Meanwhile, it raised the amount of Chinese yuan in the fund to 30.4%, which put it in second place after the euro with 39.7%.

