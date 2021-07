The Denver Broncos open up their 2021 training camp practice schedule in less than one week. That means that 90 guys, most of which will hopefully be healthy and out on the field for the majority of training camp, are going to be out there competing for the 53 available roster spots on this improved Broncos roster. In the coming weeks, general manager George Paton will have the opportunity to see how his roster looks out on the field and evaluate what kinds of changes still need to be made.