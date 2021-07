VICTORIA, Texas — The Victoria Generals’ defensive errors and lack of hitting lead to a 9-3 loss to the Acadiana Cane Cutters, who sweep the two-game series. The Generals took an early lead 2-0 in the 1st inning on a single by Cody Cleveland. Bryce Sitka was able to earn another run for the Generals in the 4th inning. The Generals’ bats were quiet for the rest of the night except for a few hits.