By Coach Heather Struve The South O’Brien Softball Team saw its season come to an abrupt end July 7 at Paullina as the Ridge View Raptors won the Class 2A Regional game 16-3. The Raptors just ripped the ball, hitting out three home runs and two doubles in their nine hits. Six walks by the Wolverine pitchers did not help the cause for the home team either.Grace Fuhrman took the loss on the mound. She threw 1-1/3 innings before being replaced by Kenna Bauer for the next three innings. Fuhrman finished up the last . . .