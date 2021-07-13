The Oaks to hold Texas State Open golf qualifier on Thursday
The Oaks Country Club in Greenville will hold a qualifying event on Thursday for the 51st Texas State Open Golf Tournament. A mix of 16 professionals and highly-skilled amateurs will compete for two spots, including local golfers David Weaks and Scott Wagoner. Also entered are NTPGA Teacher of the Year, Rick Woodson and professional Todd Mayfield to name just a few. Also to compete are golfers from as far away as California and Alabama.www.heraldbanner.com
Comments / 0