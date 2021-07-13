Raymond Andrew “Andy” Jackson

Columbiana County Prosecutor Vito Abruzzino addresses guests Thursday afternoon at Renovatio’s Veterans Day Luncheon. Pictured from left, Abruzzino, who is a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army; East Liverpool Police Chief John Lane; and Renovatio’s co-owner and a fellow veteran Randy Schneider. Abruzzino talked about the East Liverpool Municipal Court’s veterans court program, which Judge Dominic Frank introduced shortly after taking the bench and how it doesn’t give veterans a free pass, but instead gives special considerations to other influences that may be affecting their behavior, such as substance abuse triggered by Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). He also added that it is important for society to get back to recognizing the sacrifices made from veterans’ military service. “If it wasn’t for our veterans…, we all could be speaking German right now,” the prosecutor added. All veterans also received 10 percent off their meal and a free dessert. (Photo by Stephanie Ujhelyi)

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO