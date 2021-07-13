CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raymond Andrew “Andy” Jackson

Raymond Andrew “Andy” Jackson of Wheeling, formerly of Chester, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020. He was 58. Andy was born in East Liverpool, October 12, 1962. He was predeceased by his...

Jase Raymond

Proud parents Samantha and Joseph welcomed their baby boy, Jase Raymond, into the world on 10-26-2021 at 2:46 p.m. Jase weighed in at 6 lbs 9.8 oz and was 18.5″ long. Big brother Sawyer was excited too! Congratulations!
COLUMBIANA COUNTY PROSECUTOR RECOGNIZES VETERANS

Columbiana County Prosecutor Vito Abruzzino addresses guests Thursday afternoon at Renovatio’s Veterans Day Luncheon. Pictured from left, Abruzzino, who is a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army; East Liverpool Police Chief John Lane; and Renovatio’s co-owner and a fellow veteran Randy Schneider. Abruzzino talked about the East Liverpool Municipal Court’s veterans court program, which Judge Dominic Frank introduced shortly after taking the bench and how it doesn’t give veterans a free pass, but instead gives special considerations to other influences that may be affecting their behavior, such as substance abuse triggered by Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). He also added that it is important for society to get back to recognizing the sacrifices made from veterans’ military service. “If it wasn’t for our veterans…, we all could be speaking German right now,” the prosecutor added. All veterans also received 10 percent off their meal and a free dessert. (Photo by Stephanie Ujhelyi)
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
Andy Boone

GREAT HEALTH DIVIDE: CHRISTUS Community Specialty Clinic offers specialty care in Alexandria. One clinic in Alexandria is making it easier and more convenient for patients to get specialty care right here at home. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Over the past week, the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office suspects that a...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Hobbs newspaper editor Todd Bailey dies at 49

HOBBS – Todd Bailey, editor of the Hobbs News-Sun, died Sunday of cancer. He was 49. Bailey, who grew up in Hobbs, began his newspaper career there and returned to the News-Sun in 2012 after stints with the Santa Fe New Mexican and other newspapers. Bailey was diagnosed with cancer...
HOBBS, NM
New Jersey State
Nevada State
Raymond “Ray” D. Hostetler

Raymond “Ray” Duane Hostetler was born Oct. 16, 1935, on a farm near Wood River, to Jacob and Verda (Stutzman) Hostetler, the oldest of six children, and went to be with Jesus on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at his home in Milford at the age of 86. Shortly after his...
MILFORD, NE
Eagle Scout Court of Honor recognizes Riley Smith Mallon

Diana and Earl Smith of East Liverpool recently attended the Eagle Scout Court of Honor of their grandson Riley Smith Mallon of Dunkirk, New York. Also in attendance were Marilyn Smith, Riley’s great-aunt, also of East Liverpool, and Lindsay Harris, Riley’s cousin, formerly an East Liverpool resident. Riley is the great-grandson of Eva Smith who was unable to attend the ceremony.
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
Area briefing

The city of Chester will have a planned water outage from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday to replace fire hydrants. The outage will be followed by a boil order. The Medication Assistance Program will be in Wellsville Nov. 17 at the First Christian Church from 10 a.m. to noon. This program is for anyone who needs help paying for prescription drugs. Bring all prescription bottles, proof of income and insurance cards.
CHESTER, OH
Calendar

Free film, 2-4 p.m., Columbiana Public Library; 1938 romantic comedy starring Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn, 95 minutes, with free refreshments sponsored by the Friends of the Library. No reservations required. East Palestine. Eagles kitchen open 4-6:30 p.m. or sold out; Italian sampler; $10; 330-886-0397. Elkton. Elkrun Township trustees, 7...
SALEM, OH
Elvis
Alpha Iota Chapter makes donation to the Brightside Project

SALEM — The Alpha Iota Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Teachers’ Honorary held its October meeting at the Emmanual Lutheran Church in Salem. Maralyn Porter offered an inspirational reading and prayer. President Pam Todd conducted the business meeting. Member Janeen Kotch was recognized for earning her doctorate in nursing. She...
SALEM, OH
FOOD FOR F.I.S.H.

Both Fraternal Order of Police lodges for East Liverpool and St. Clair Township set up outside local grocery stores in their respective jurisdictions to collect food for F.I.S.H. Pictured here from left are Dave Alcorn, Tom McKinney and Tom Gulutz, F.I.S.H. volunteers, inside the St. Clair Township police trailer, which is parked outside Calcutta Giant Eagle to collect donated groceries. East Liverpool police collected in the city’s downtown near Bradshaw Giant Eagle. (Photo by Stephanie Ujhelyi)
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH

