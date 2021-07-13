Cancel
Richardson Highway closed again

By Michael Paschall
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: DOT says one lane is now open as crews continue to remove debris from the roadway. According to the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT) website, the Richardson Highway is again closed due to a landslide at Mile 187. Attempts to reach DOT officials to confirm the closure or obtain additional information have been unsuccessful.

