WATERLOO — A Waterloo native wants to bring her organizational mindset and curiosity to the City Council this fall. Micki McCracken, 41, has been the deputy director at Tri-County Head Start for the last three years. Prior to that, she worked in manufacturing for companies that supplied Deere and Co., AMCOL International and MetoKote Corporation, working her way up to management and getting a master’s degree in organizational development from Upper Iowa University.