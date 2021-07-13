Cancel
Bean: Does this hypothetical Tarasenko trade make sense for Bruins?

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know that feeling of being tempted by a good price? You wouldn’t necessarily want the item otherwise, but it seems like such a good deal that you’ll buy that Nordstrom Rack blazer that was never on your shopping list. If reports and speculation on Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko...

Related
NHLletsgobruins.net

Report: Blockbuster Trade Brewing Between Bruins And Coyotes.

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney have decided to keep pushing towards another Stanley Cup and that means making some significant moves this offseason. The core group will stay in tact once again but some pieces will need to be added. Among them is a left handed defenseman...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Bruins Reportedly Lose Defensemen to KHL and That’s OK

This offseason, there are several decisions that Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney and the front office have to make on both restricted and unrestricted free agents. Monday, the Bruins now have one less decision to make. After two stints with Boston and nine years overall in the NHL, Steven...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Bruins expected to heavily pursue impending Lightning UFA

Over the previously few years it has been noted over and over again that the Boston Bruins‘ bottom-six forward group needs to get bigger and tougher. While the team has also lacked secondary scoring, their next issue when it comes to offense is their inability to effectively win board battles, especially from what is supposed to be their checking lines in lines 3 and 4.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Boston Bruins: Is the Arvidsson Trade a Sign of Things to Come?

The first domino fell in the National Hockey League’s summer trading frenzy that is expected and no, it didn’t include the Boston Bruins. However, even though it didn’t, it might be a sign of things to come for general manager Don Sweeney. Thursday morning, the Nashville Predators sent right wing...
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Taylor Hall, Vladimir Tarasenko and More

The 2020-21 NHL season is over. The Tampa Bay Lightning repeated as Stanley Cup champions, and there won't be any more hockey played until this fall. However, there's a lot that will take place on the NHL calendar between then and now. And there's a good chance that many teams' rosters will look much different by the time the 2021-22 season arrives. Even discounting the expansion draft on July 21, free agents will be switching teams and trades will be taking place.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Lightning, Wild, Rangers, Blues, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Tampa Bay Lightning need to make some big changes and there are questions about whether or not a Steven Stamkos departure could be among them. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild are gearing up for the NHL Expansion Draft and have 24 hours to ask a couple of key players to waive their no-move clauses. What are the most likely landing spots for Vladimir Tarasenko and when might the New York Rangers choose to buy out defenseman Tony DeAngelo?
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

Bruins NHL Trade, Free Agent Chatter: Eichel, Goalies, Suter, Yandle,

The NHL trade market at the 2021 NHL Draft was one of the craziest in recent years. While the Boston Bruins were involved in plenty of trade discussions, they were not part of the eight trades involving players that were completed by the time the Arizona Coyotes made prospect Samuel Lipkin Mr. Irrelevant with the 223rd and last pick in the draft. However, just because the Bruins didn’t acquire or trade away any players or picks, that doesn’t mean they didn’t set the table for not just trades but also some free agent signings.
NHLletsgobruins.net

The Cost For The Bruins To Land Tarasenko Revealed.

The Boston Bruins have been heavily linked to one of this offseasons biggest trade block names and we have a better idea of the acquiring cost. St. Louis Blues' forward Vladimir Tarasenko is on his way out of St. Louis after demanding a trade and he's been linked to the B's.
NHLPosted by
The Game Haus

Who Will the Bruins Protect in the Expansion Draft?

With the NHL’s expansion draft for the Seattle Kraken in just over a week, teams are going to begin protecting players. Each NHL team besides Vegas must protect either seven forwards, three defenseman and a goalie or eight skaters and a goalie. Many teams have difficult decisions to make, do they protect their star veterans or their promising young players? Looking a the Bruins specifically, who will they protect?
NHLamericanpeoplenews.com

Rangers on Tarasenko’s list of teams to be traded to

Per Jeremy Rutherford, the Rangers are on Vladimir Tarasenko’s list of teams he will accept a trade to. This shouldn’t be a surprise, as the Rangers were linked to Tarasenko from the start. This is mostly due to Tarasenko’s ties to his friend Artemiy Panarin. Rutherford does hedge by saying he thinks we know the teams, but the Rangers being on this list checks out. Panarin, team on the rise, big city. Makes sense.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Boston Bruins: This free agent most likely won’t be back next season

The Boston Bruins have some big names to re-sign this offseason. Trade deadline acquisition Taylor Hall is an unrestricted free agent (UFA) as well as career-long Bruins in center David Krejci and goaltender Tuukka Rask. All three have expressed interest in re-signing with Boston, with Krejci and Rask saying they would rather leave the NHL than play for another team.
NHLcbslocal.com

Report: David Krejci Returning To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — After the Bruins were eliminated from the postseason, David Krejci’s NHL future seemed uncertain. But a report on Tuesday indicates that the longtime Bruins will be returning to Boston. Kirk Luedeke of the New England Hockey Journal reported that he’s “hearing David Krejci coming back to Bruins”...
NHLclnsmedia.com

Atlantic Division will be tough next year & Should Bruins Trade for Vladimir Tarasenko? | Conor Ryan | Bruins Beat w/ Evan Marinofsky

Atlantic Division will be tough next year & Should Bruins Trade for Vladimir Tarasenko?. Evan Marinofsky of CLNS Media is joined by Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal to discuss how tough the Atlantic Division will be next season. Yes, the Bruins are good and yes, the Lightning and the Maple Leafs are still good. But don’t forget about the Panthers and the Canadiens. The guys also talk about how/if the Bruins should go for Vladimir Tarasenko. Plus, more Jack Eichel to Boston talk!!
NHLvegashockeynow.com

The Daily: Eichel Flirts with Boston, ‘No Brainer’ Buyouts Coming

So, all of those casinos that offered the huge odds for a first-round knockout are regretting that today, eh? In the Daily, we’ve got plenty of NHL trade chatter, Jack Eichel totally flirting with the Boston Bruins right in front of the Vegas Golden Knights and Boston Bruins. We examine if Tyler Bertuzzi could be on the block and the “No Brainer’ NHL buyouts.
NHLPosted by
NESN

Do Recently Bought Out Zach Parise, Ryan Suter Make Sense For Bruins?

Did Red Sox Just Land Another 2021 MLB Draft Steal In Jud Fabian?. The Minnesota Wild had to have known when they signed Zach Parise and Ryan Suter to twin 12-year contracts that they would probably be eating those last few years. And that’s exactly what’s happening. Now, it’s time...
NHLstanleycupofchowder.com

Rumor round-up: Suter, Yandle, and...Ryan Getzlaf?

Rumor season is here, and we’ve got plenty of them!. The Bruins took care of their first bits of off-season business by re-signing Taylor Hall and Brandon Carlo, but there’s plenty of work left to do. We all know the B’s need help on the blue line, but they’re likely...
NHLSports Illustrated

Expansion Draft Throws a Twist into Tarasenko Trade Talks

Vladimir Tarasenko has been the subject of trade speculation for several weeks. His situation took an unexpected twist as the St. Louis Blues left him exposed in the upcoming expansion draft. Prior to the protection lists being made public on Sunday, The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford reported the 29-year-old right winger...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Trade Rumors: Tarasenko, Buchnevich, Schmidt, Predators

It is well-known by now that St. Louis Blues star Vladimir Tarasenko has requested a trade, but the extent to which he will go to make sure that request is honored may still be a surprise. Unlike other standout players with trade protection who simultaneously demand a trade while holding their team hostage with a limited list of acceptable destinations, Tarasenko is reportedly taking an “anywhere but St. Louis” approach. The Athletic’s Arthur Staple writes that Tarasenko, who has a full No-Trade Clause in his contract, has nevertheless provided the Blues with a considerable list of teams that he would be amenable to ending up with. Per multiple sources, Staple relays that the length of the list is “double-digits at least”. One team that is known to be on Tarasenko’s list of preferred destinations are the New York Islanders, though the salary cap implications would be tricky for such a deal. It is unknown if other teams who have checked in – the Boston Bruins, Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers, and Washington Capitals – are also on the list, but the odds are in their favor. One way or another, Tarasenko will be dealt, putting an end to an injury saga that was only resolved once Tarasenko went outside the organization to repair his shoulder. He should be fully healthy moving forward, but with some doubt and a hefty contract, there is some concern about what the Blues will recoup in a trade, if anything. Some have speculated that they may need to attach their first-round pick in order to move the pricey veteran, while others believe he will be exposed in the Expansion Draft in hopes that the Seattle Kraken take him for free instead.

