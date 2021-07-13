Cancel
2021 MLB All-Star Game: Time, TV channel, live stream, lineups, how to watch online, Midsummer Classic odds

By Dayn Perry
CBS Sports
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is here. The Midsummer Classic is set for Tuesday night at Coors Field in Denver. It concludes a hectic three-day stretch that also featured the Futures Game, Home Run Derby and the 2021 MLB Draft. This year's All-Star Game is the 91st edition of the Midsummer Classic. It's also the first All-Star Game since 2019. The 2020 edition, which was slated to take place in Dodger Stadium, was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Shohei Ohtani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb All Star Game#Mlb Draft#Live Tv#Home Run Derby#Mlb Draft#The American League#Al#Coors Field#Cbs Sports Hq Odds#Los Angeles Dodgers#The National League#The Tampa Bay Rays#Nl#Angels#National League All Star#Padres Max Muncy Dh#Dodgers Nolan#Braves#Reds Jesse Winker Lf#Pirates American League
