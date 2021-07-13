Olympic Swimmer Katie Ledecky Reveals Secret Rituals That Help Her ‘Relax’ Before Competing
Katie Ledecky speaks to HollywoodLife about the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics, her partnership with grooming brand BIC, and more!. Katie Ledecky‘s relaxation rituals probably aren’t that different from yours. The Olympic swimmer, 24, and face of grooming brand BIC Soleil Sensitive Advanced “Game On” campaign spoke exclusively to HollywoodLife about the campaign and upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics, revealing that her non-Olympic relaxation moments stem from TV and pizza.hollywoodlife.com
