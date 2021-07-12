Sonya Deville’s In-Ring Return Revealed, Money In The Bank Plans

Hello 411 guys, gals, enbies, and everyone else! Welcome to 411’s WWE Money in the Bank preview! I’m Jeremy Thomas, and the fans are back for a WWE PPV for the first time since WrestleMania. That’s a good thing, because it’s putting the pressure on WWE to deliver in a big way for this weekend’s PPV and gives me hope for some good things to come. The card looks pretty solid as a whole and while many of the matches are kind of obvious booking, we should get some good matches out of them and hey, at the very least it will be an improvement those of you who didn’t like the cinematic Money in the Bank, right? Anyway, let’s just jump right into it, shall we?