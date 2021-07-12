Sonya Deville’s In-Ring Return Revealed, Money In The Bank Plans
According to a report from Fightful, WWE Superstar Sonya Deville is expected to return to in-ring action very soon. The plan for her to return is “imminent” as long as everything works out as planned. She will likely get involved (in some capacity) with the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Deville had originally been penciled in to compete in the match at one point, but those plans were scrapped.www.ewrestlingnews.com
