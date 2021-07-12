Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Sonya Deville’s In-Ring Return Revealed, Money In The Bank Plans

By Brandon Ewing
ewrestlingnews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a report from Fightful, WWE Superstar Sonya Deville is expected to return to in-ring action very soon. The plan for her to return is “imminent” as long as everything works out as planned. She will likely get involved (in some capacity) with the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Deville had originally been penciled in to compete in the match at one point, but those plans were scrapped.

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonya Deville
Person
Mandy Rose
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money In The Bank#Combat#Fightful#The Women S Money#The Bank Ladder Match#Summerslam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Warn’ Top Name He’ll Be Fired

WWE have released Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Ruby Riott, Santana Garrett, and Buddy Murphy. The reason cited was part of budget cuts, and Strowman was being paid $1.2 million per year according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The former WWE Universal Champion signed a new contract in October 2019, so the budget cut regarding Strowman is the WWE’s biggest saving financially from all of the talent cuts in the last year plus during the pandemic. Braun Strowman was fired by WWE for a very surprising reason as well.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight: John Cena Returns, Money In The Bank Fallout

Tonight’s post-Money In the Bank edition of WWE RAW will take place from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, marking WWE’s first red brand show on the road since the return to touring last week. WWE has announced that John Cena make his RAW return tonight as he opens...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Becky Lynch ‘Not Returning’ To WWE Raw

Becky Lynch, the former WWE Raw Women’s Champion has been on a hiatus since announcing her pregnancy. She has been teasing the fans for a return and it was slated that she would be at Money in the Bank pay-per-view but at the backstage. It could be an indication that she could return soon. Fans are very excited to see ‘The Man’ back in action but it’s not likely that she will be on the red brand.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Daniel Bryan Huge AEW Paycheck News Leaks

There have been some claims that Daniel Bryan, the former WWE star has signed a deal with AEW. Recently, the owner and editor of Bodyslam.net Cassidy Haynes joined the latest edition of The Wrestling Inc. Daily. He and Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman discussed Haynes’ report on Bryan signing with Tony Khan’s company.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Charlotte ‘Censored’ At Money In The Bank In Bad Photo

The Queen Charlotte Flair gave ‘The dirtiest finger in the game’ during tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank pay=per-view event. During a match which saw Flair win the WWE Raw Women’s Championship against the now former Champion against ‘The Nightmare’ Rhea Ripley, the WWE Universe chanted ‘We Want Becky’ – a nod to Becky Lynch, who has not been on WWE programming since last year after it was annouced she was pregnant. Charlotte Flair recently got in the ring with this top AEW star.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Backstage Notes On WWE Plans For Money In The Bank Weekend And Return To Touring

WWE reportedly has big things planned for their return to touring this weekend. The ThunderDome is officially behind WWE and now the company will return to the road this Friday with SmackDown in Houston. The Money In the Bank pay-per-view will be held on Sunday in Ft. Worth, and Monday’s RAW will take place in Dallas. You can click here for the current list of WWE tour dates through September.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Mandy Rose Returns To NXT On Tuesday Night’s Show

On Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, Mandy Rose made her return to the brand. Rose, who was in NXT between 2016 and 2017, has not wrestled on the show since December of 2017. However, if her return on Tuesday night is any indication, that may well change soon. Rose...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Johnny Gargano Shares What Sets WWE NXT Apart From Other Wrestling Brands

Johnny Gargano discussed a wide range of topics during an appearance on Busted Open Radio. During it, he spoke about what sets NXT apart from other wrestling companies and brands. “I’ve said for years I firmly believe in our locker room, especially if you look at the 2018-19 era of...
WWEPWMania

Spoilers: Samoa Joe’s WWE NXT In-Ring Return Revealed, NXT Turn and Return, More

Samoa Joe is set to return to the ring at the WWE NXT Takeover 36 event scheduled for SummerSlam Weekend. As PWMania.com previously reported, Tuesday’s NXT episode saw Joe’s feud with NXT Champion Karrion Kross continue as Kross taunted Joe by laying out NXT General Manager William Regal to end the show. In an update, Wednesday’s NXT TV tapings featured a segment where Regal accepted Joe’s resignation as an authority figure for the brand. Regal then booked Joe vs. Kross for the NXT Title at Takeover.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Possible Spoiler On Returning WWE Star At Sunday’s Money In The Bank

Pwinsider.com reports Becky Lynch is scheduled to be backstage at Money in the Bank this Sunday from Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena. As it stands right now, it’s unknown whether she will appear on the show. Lynch hasn’t been featured on TV since last May when she announced she...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Biggest Star’ Returns At Money in the Bank

WWE seems to be planning at least one surprise for the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view. There has been speculation in recent months about the former Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch returning to WWE when the company gets back to touring again. Becky Lynch to return at Money in...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

The Final Competitor For The Women’s Money In The Bank Match Revealed

WWE.com posted the following today, announcing that Tamina Snuka will be the final competitor for this Sunday night’s Women’s Money in the Bank match. She joins Alexa Bliss, Nikki A.S.H., Asuka, Naomi, Liv Morgan, and Zelina Vega as confirmed participants in the match. You can check out the full announcement...
WWE411mania.com

411’s WWE Money in the Bank 2021 Preview

Hello 411 guys, gals, enbies, and everyone else! Welcome to 411’s WWE Money in the Bank preview! I’m Jeremy Thomas, and the fans are back for a WWE PPV for the first time since WrestleMania. That’s a good thing, because it’s putting the pressure on WWE to deliver in a big way for this weekend’s PPV and gives me hope for some good things to come. The card looks pretty solid as a whole and while many of the matches are kind of obvious booking, we should get some good matches out of them and hey, at the very least it will be an improvement those of you who didn’t like the cinematic Money in the Bank, right? Anyway, let’s just jump right into it, shall we?
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Reports of WWE Draft 2021 Being Delayed: What Might This Mean?

Until confirmed (and even then, things can still change), every rumor has to be taken with a grain of salt. When Andrew Zarian tossed out dates for the 2021 WWE Draft as being set for August 30th and September 3rd, it seemed as good as any time to take care of shaking up the rosters.

Comments / 1

Community Policy