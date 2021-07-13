Cancel
Chelsea: Mount, Willian are regarded differently, despite similar stats

By Olaoluwa Nwobodo
Cover picture for the articleMason Mount has divided the fan base over the past two seasons as a Chelsea player. Willian, who joined Arsenal on a free transfer at the end of the 2019/20 season, didn’t even split opinions as he was simply given a “good riddance” as he left SW6. When discussing Mount and Willian—along with their detractors—similar phrases come up. The most infamous being: ‘How can you not see why they keep getting selected?’, ‘I don’t see what he does. He doesn’t score or assist!’, ‘He’s not on the pitch to track back’ and ‘He’s not creative’, amongst other common phrases.

