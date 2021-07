Food news! Start planning those meals and snacks for the week! If you’re looking to add some new foods to the rotation we’ve got some news for you!. If spicy is your thing then this may be the heat you seek. Wendy’s is introducing a new dipping sauce, Wendy’s Ghost Pepper Ranch Sauce. It blends the heat of ghost peppers with the classic taste of ranch dressing. You can now make your spicy nuggets even hotter! Available now at participating locations. On a scale of 1 to 5 with 5 being ‘hell hot,’ how spicy do you like your food?