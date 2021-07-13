Susan Spicka: University consolidation plan should be delayed

HARRISBURG –A public hearing was held by the PA Senate Education and Appropriations Committees on the consolidation plan of several state universities into two entities. The hearing followed after a vote by the governing board of the State System of Higher Education to integrate six of the 14 state universities. The Chairman of the Senate Education Committee, Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin noted that a lot of work still needs to be done. The consolidation, starting in the fall of next year, involves Bloomsburg, Mansfield, and Lock Haven Universities in northern Pennsylvania to form one institution. The other will be formed from California, Clarion, and Edinboro Universities in western Pennsylvania. The plan is to keep all six campuses open with their own identities and brands, including existing sports teams. The recently adopted state budget provides $50 million in federal dollars to help pay for the integration effort.