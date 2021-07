Source code analysis tools are also called as Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Tools which are designed to analyze source code to help find security flaws. Source code analysis is the most thorough methods available for auditing software. The scanner is used to find potential trouble spots in source code, and then these spots are manually audited for security concerns. There are number of free source code scanners available, such as Flawfinder, RATS, and ITS 4. These scanners assess the risk values and look for calls to dangerous C functions.