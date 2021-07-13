Say What?!: Long Lost ‘Wizard of Oz’ Dress Found in Box at D.C. School
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A long-lost dress worn by Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz has been found decades later in a box at a university in Washington, D.C. Catholic University announced in a news release that the dress, which was gifted to the school nearly 50 years ago by actress Mercedes McCambridge while she was serving as the drama department’s artist-in-residence, was found by drama department lecturer Matt Ripa in a box placed atop some mail slots near his desk.explorevenango.com
