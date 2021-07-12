Cancel
Yuma, AZ

Yuma Fire Claims Child

By Carroll Buckley
 15 days ago

A house fire in Yuma claimed the life of a child. According to the City of Yuma Fire Department , a house fire was reported shortly before 10:00 a.m. Monday. When Yuma Fire arrived at the house in the 100 block of West 21st Place they found smoke and flames coming from the house. Shortly after arrival , firefighters were informed of a missing child and entered the house immediately and conducted a search and rescue attempt. They were able to locate the victim but the child did not survive. According to Yuma Fire it is believed that two adults and nine children occupied the house at the time of the fire. One adult and a juvenile were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

