Clarke County, VA

Clarke supervisors receive Litter Committee proposal

By MICKEY POWELL The Winchester Star
Winchester Star
 14 days ago

BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors’ Personnel Committee on Monday heard details of a proposal to re-establish the county’s Litter Committee. Officials are uncertain why the committee quit meeting in recent years. Efforts to re-establish it began recently, at the public’s suggestion, after Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials reported crews having filled almost 2,900 bags with litter strewn along county roads.

