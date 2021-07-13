Clarke supervisors receive Litter Committee proposal
BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors’ Personnel Committee on Monday heard details of a proposal to re-establish the county’s Litter Committee. Officials are uncertain why the committee quit meeting in recent years. Efforts to re-establish it began recently, at the public’s suggestion, after Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials reported crews having filled almost 2,900 bags with litter strewn along county roads.www.winchesterstar.com
Comments / 0