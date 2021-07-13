Cancel
Cattaraugus County, NY

Cattaraugus County Fair Readies For Return

Post-Journal
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith COVID-related restrictions easing across New York, many have set sights on a familiar summertime staple: County fairs. With the lack of fairs last year during the pandemic, the ability to have them again this year is one of the many hopeful signs that the pandemic is slowly coming to its end. The Chautauqua County Fair is the main exception, having to be canceled again this year due to the lack of instruction from the state, though 4-H organizers have planned an “Un-Fair” later this month.

