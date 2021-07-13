Missouri local, former chief of staff writes about George H.W. Bush post-presidency

Some people picked up hobbies during the pandemic, but Jean Becker wrote a book — and she said she's thankful to former President George H.W. Bush for that. Becker, chief of staff to the senior Bush for 25 years in his post-presidency, published in June "The Man I Knew: The Amazing Story of George H.W. Bush's Post-Presidency," which details the ups and downs of being a former president from the perspective of a close confidant. The book hit No. 15 on the New York Times bestseller list July 4.