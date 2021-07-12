Colorado Springs gets another taste of Jamaica | Table Talk

Everton Cameron, chef and owner of High Grade Foods, has opened a sit-down restaurant. Teresa Farney, the gazette

Everton Cameron, owner of High Grade Foods, has operated his very successful food truck since 2013, when there was just a smattering of mobile food businesses cruising around town. On May 28, he opened a sit-down dining restaurant at 1020 S. Tejon St., but not without major delays.

“Yeah, it’s taken about three and a half years,” he said. “There were construction delays and then the pandemic.”

The good news is he is open and serving some of the most scrumptious Jamaican dishes we’ve dived into for some time. Cameron’s culinary talent, which was honed working at upscale Jamaican hotels and resorts, shines at his new eatery. One example: the Jamaican beef patty with coco bread ($8) we enjoyed at lunch. This flavorful staple of Jamaica is made with minced beef spiced with fresh herbs. Cameron covers the patty in a flaky pastry before it’s baked. Then he folds the patty in his handmade, deliciously soft coco bread.

Next up, we have the jerk barbecue pork ribs ($15) with baked mac and cheese ($7) and sub shrimp curry with coconut rice ($18) for the braised ox tails we had ordered.

While the ox tails got stalled in the kitchen, we were more than happy with the piping hot dishes that hit our table. The ribs were juicy and tender with a perfectly spicy jerk seasoning and sticky barbecue sauce. The baked mac and cheese alone is worth a return visit. The curried shrimp was spot on too. The coconut rice was wonderful soaked in the spicy curry sauce.

Lunch prices are reasonable for the large portions (we took to-go boxes). We were told the dinner prices are a little higher but portions are larger. There’s a full bar with nods to Jamaican rums and, of course, Red Stripe beer is on offer.

“I’m looking for a bartender to make some fun cocktails,” Cameron says. “I will be adding more dishes to the menu too.”

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Details: 930-3843, facebook.com/HighGradeFoods.

Stunning new mural at Crave Real Burgers. Teresa Farney, the gazette

Crave refreshed

Crave Real Burgers, 7465 N. Academy Blvd., closed for a couple of days in January to complete a remodeling project. When they reopened, guests were greeted with a new vibrant wall mural, bright orange furnishings, a row of high-top community tables and an updated menu.

“With the shutdown, we decided to take some time to update the Colorado Springs store,” said Jeff Richard, chef and owner. “I’m really excited about the mural and the new arrangement of furnishings gives us more seating.”

A couple of the new menu items included the Texas burger made with a pound of beef topped with smoked brisket, coleslaw, jalapeño bottle caps (fried pepper slices) and house-made barbecue sauce. “It’s really popular and we bring it back every so often,” he said. “And we added Drunken Apple Pie shake to the menu. It’s an ice cream shake with caramel, apple pie and bourbon.”

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Details: 264-7919, tinyurl.com/wc99fj7k

Dan MacDonald, owner of Colorado BBQ Outfitters, is hosting the new radio show, Easy Does it BBQ. Teresa Farney teresa.farney@gazette.com

New radio show

Grilling fans, this show is for you: Easy Does It BBQ.

Hosted by Dan MacDonald, owner of Colorado BBQ Outfitters, 5921 N. Academy Blvd., the 30-minute radio show airs on KPPF 1040 AM, 95.7 FM and 98.5 FM 1 p.m. Saturdays. Find previous shows on the YouTube Channel.

Sip wine in the park

The Manitou Springs Colorado Wine Festival in Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave., will be held in two sessions each day: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 28 and 29. Prepaid general admission is $35. Free for designated drivers. Live music, food trucks and gift vendors. Visit tinyurl.com/yjwwh5us.

